Ranji Trophy: Sanju returns as Kerala take on Bengal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, who let Delhi off the hook in their Ranji Trophy opener, take on Bengal at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Tuesday.

Kerala would be boosted by the return of star batsman Sanju Samson. Sanju had missed the game against Delhi as he was part of the Indian Twenty20 team. The talented batsman would be eager to prove a point after failing to get a single opportunity in the T20 series against both Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The Kerala batsmen made merry against Delhi as both captain Sachin Baby and outstation professional Robin Uthappa smashed hundreds, while opener P Rahul and middle-order batsman Salman Nizar too scored aggressive half-centuries.

Kerala failed to bowl out Delhi despite forcing the visitors to follow on. Apart from offie Jalaj Saxena, the rest of the Kerala bowlers struggled to make much of an impression against Delhi.

Pacer K M Asif, who made his first-class debut in the previous game, bowled just 15 overs. It remains to be seen whether he will be persisted with or the experienced Basil Thampi makes a return to the playing eleven.

Kerala had thrashed Bengal by nine wickets inside three days at the Eden Gardens last season. The win was set up by the pace trio of Sandeep Warrier, Basil and M D Nidheesh on a green top. However, considering the wicket at Thumba, which traditionally favours the spinners, Kerala are likely to stick with the combination of two pacers and three spinners.Though it must be added that the wicket did not deteriorate much in the opening game.

The Kerala team management would be tempted to play leg-spinner S Midhun in place of left-arm spinner K S Monish.

Bengal, who are playing their opening game in the nine-team Elite Group A, would be determined to put up a fine performance after last year's shock defeat. The team led by the talented opener Abhimnayu Easwaran has in its ranks proven players such as veteran middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary, former India pacer Ashok Dinda and the promising fast bowler Ishan Porel.

The team winning the toss is likely to take first strike and amass a big total to put pressure on the side batting second.