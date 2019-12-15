Tendulkar seeks help of Netizens to trace special fan

Sachin Tendulkar was known for his being a perfectionist in his playing days. But now the Master Blaster has recalled an anecdote when an avid fan of his, a hotel staffer, came up with an observation which made him redesign his elbow guard during a Test series in Chennai. Tendulkar also sought the help of netizens to find that special fan.

"A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now and wish to catch up with him. Hey Netizens, can you help me find him?" Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"He said I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes."

"He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action five to seven times," Tendulkar said in the video.

"I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that," Tendulkar said.

Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

Later, Taj Hotels identified the staffer and shared a photo of him with Tendulkar on its official Twitter handle. “Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting,” read the tweet.

Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/USvyW88BxY — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) December 15, 2019

Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of runs in both Tests and One-Day International (ODI)s. He amassed 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs.