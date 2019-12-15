Chennai ODI: Iyer, Pant prop up India

Chennai: India rode on half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to reach 221 for 5 after 41 overs against West Indies in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant, after he threw away his wicket going for a big shot. Photo: AFP

After being put in to bat, Sheldon Cottrell's twin strikes early on pushed India on the back foot. The left-arm pacer removed opener K L Rahul for six before forcing Virat Kohli to drag one on to the stumps for four. The home side was struggling at 80/3 before Pant and Iyer's fourth-wicket stand of 114 put India back on track.

Virat Kohli was sent back by Sheldon Cottrell. AFP

Iyer fell for 70 after he carelessly nudged Alzarri Joseph's ball right into the hands of Kieron Pollard Pant followed suit trying to go for a big shot off Pollard when he was on 71.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav are at the crease with 9 and 19 runs respectively.

The teams: India: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.