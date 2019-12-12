Dressing room feels empty without you: Rahul tells Pandya

Mumbai: Indian opener K L Rahul, who played a scintillating knock in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies to help India clinch the three-match series on Wednesday, has revealed that he misses all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the dressing room. Pandya last played for India during the T20I series against South Africa at home in September and underwent a back surgery in October.

"We are waiting for you to come back quickly, the dressing room feels empty without you at least for me, don't know about the rest," Rahul said while interacting with Pandya after India's 67-run win over West Indies in the series decider at the Wankhede.



"You and (Jasprit) Bumrah are so important to the team. Hopefully you guys recover and come back soon," he added.



"They (other teammates) are also feeling the same, they told me off camera," Hardik replied with a grin. The video of the conversation was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



Rahul scored 91 off just 56 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 240/3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners and contributed 70 not out and 71 respectively.



In reply, Windies could manage only 173/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

