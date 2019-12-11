Ranji Trophy: Saxena scalps six as Kerala enforce follow-on against Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Jalaj Saxena proved Delhi's nemesis yet again as the off-spinner's 6/63 helped Kerala bowl out the visitors for a paltry 142 and enforce follow-on on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Wednesday.

Resuming on 23/2, Delhi's first innings folded up in 62.4 overs. Kerala, who declared their first innings on 525/9, gained a huge lead of 383.

Saxena, who had returned a match haul of 9/88 in Kerala's innings win over Delhi last year at the same venue, struck a big blow by removing Dhruv Shorey (19). The Delhi skipper added 42 for the third wicket along with Nitish Rana (25).

Delhi lost wickets in a heap once Shorey departed and soon slumped to 75/6 from 59/2. Left-arm spinner K S Monish accounted for Rana.

Saxena, who will turn 33 on Sunday, dismissed Pradeep Sangwan to complete his his 18th five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

Left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph wrapped up the Delhi innings as he ended Navdeep Saini fighting knock of 25.

Kerala skipper Sachin Baby had no hesitation in asking Delhi to bat again.

Brief scores: Kerala 525/9 declared vs Delhi 142 in 62.4 overs (Nitish Rana 25, Navdeep Saini 25; Jalaj Saxena 6/63, Sijomon Joseph 2/7).