Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby slams 155 as Kerala take control

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala took control of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Delhi at the St Xavier's College Ground at Thumba on Tuesday. The hosts, who declared their first innings on 525/9, reduced Delhi to 23/2 at stumps on the second day.

Pacer Sandeep Warrier sent back Kunal Chandela for one, while offie Jalaj Saxena castled Anuj Rawat for 15. Captain Dhruv Shorey (6) and Nitish Rana (0) were at the crease.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala rode on captain Sachin Baby's 155 and Salman Nizar's 77 to end up with an imposing total.

Resuming on 276/3, Kerala lost Vishnu Vinod (five) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (15) to slip to 310/5. However, a 156-run stand by by the left-handers Sachin and Salman for the sixth wicket meant the home side regained the upper hand.

Sachin, who brought up his sixth first class hundred, was eventually bowled by Vikas Mishra. His 274-ball knock contained 13 fours.

Brief scores: Kerala 525/9 declared in 165 overs (Sachin Baby 155, Robin Uthappa 102, P Rahul 97, Salman Nizar 77; Vikas Mishra 3/128) vs Delhi 23/2 in 12.5 overs.