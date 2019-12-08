Thiruvananthapuram T20I: All set for action at Greenfield

Thiruvananthapuram: The stage is set for the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

India, who rode on skipper Virat Kohli's career-best innings of an unbeaten 94 to clinch the first T20I of the series in Hyderabad, will look to iron out their performance in bowling and fielding departments.

The Hyderabad win was India's seventh straight T20I win over the visitors, beating them comfortably by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

A win in Thiruvananthapuram will not only help India seal their second series in the shortest format (after a 2-1 triumph over Bangladesh last month) but also give them a chance to test the fringe players as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether local lad Sanju Samson, who did not get an opportunity in India's matches against Bangladesh earlier last month despite being named in the squad, makes his appearance in Thiruvananthapuram.

Fans have come in large numbers to cheer the Men in Blue.

India have won the previous two games played here - a T20 match against New Zealand in 2017, and a one-dayer against the Windies last year.