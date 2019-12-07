Virat Kohli is someone who thrives under pressure and it's not a very wise thing to sledge the Indian captain. The West Indies, and in particular pacer Kesrick Williams, were taught a lesson by Kohli in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at Hyderabad on Friday night.

Kohli initially struggled and was not one bit impressed when Williams came in his way while going for a single.



Later, after hitting Williams for a six in the 16th over, a fired-up Kohli used his bat as an imaginary notebook to "tick" the bowler's name off. Williams is known for ticking off the batsmen after accounting for them, especially in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Kohli, who set up India's six-wicket win with an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls, later said that he remembered Williams doing the same in Jamaica during a one-off T20I in 2017.



"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end," Kohli said.



"That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

(With inputs from PTI)