Thiruvananthapuram: Both India and West Indies teams arrived here in Kerala's capital city ahead of their much anticipated T20I match on Sunday.

India, who rode on skipper Virat Kohli's career-best innings of an unbeaten 94 to clinch the first T20I of the series in Hyderabad, will look to iron out their performance in bowling and fielding departments.

The Hyderabad win was India's seventh straight T20I win over the visitors, beating them comfortably by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

A win in Thiruvananthapuram will not only help India seal their second series in the shortest format (after a 2-1 triumph over Bangladesh last month) but also give them a chance to test the fringe players as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Local lad Sanju Samson, who did not get an opportunity for India's matches against Bangladesh earlier last month despite being named in the squad, is likely to make his appearance for the Thiruvananthapuram match.

Malayalam film star Mammootty inaugurated the online ticket sales for the fixture on December 8.

India had won the previous two games played here - a T20 match against New Zealand in 2017, and an ODI against the touring side last year.