Co-passenger mistakes Bishop for Pollard

Former West Indian pacer and commentator Ian Bishop is familiar to Indian cricket fans. After his career was cut short by injuries, Bishop has made a name for himself as one of the respected TV commentators.

The 52-year-old Bishop, who played in 43 Tests and 84 One-Day Internationals, still looks in fine shape. The genial Trinidadian was in for a surprise when a co-passenger mistook him for West Indian Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard on a flight to Hyderabad!

Bishop took to Twitter and shared the funny incident. “On the way to Hyderabad. Got asked by the elderly gentleman sitting next to me on the plane at 3.30am if I was kieron Pollard,” Bishop tweeted. (sic)

On the way to Hyderabad. Got asked by the elderly gentleman sitting next to me on the plane at 3.30am if I was kieron Pollard😂😂😂😂. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 5, 2019

The first T20 International between India and West Indies takes place in Hyderabad later tonight.