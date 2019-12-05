Key is to qualify for Ranji Trophy knockout phase: Sachin Baby

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA)'s decision to appoint Robin Uthappa as captain in the shorter formats of the game did not yield the desired results. Kerala failed to qualify for the knockout phase in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National Twenty20 Championships. The fact that the former Karnataka star struggled with the bat in both the tournaments did not help the team's cause. The selectors and head coach Dave Whatmore were quick to realise the mistake and retained Sachin Baby as captain for the upcoming Ranji season.

The left-handed middle order batsman had led Kerala to a maiden quarterfinal berth in 2017 and bettered it by taking the side to the semifinals last year. Sachin was easily the most consistent Kerala batsman on view in both the Hazare Trophy and Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 30-year-old is determined to continue Kerala's fine run in the premier domestic competition.

“My goal has always been to contribute to the team's cause whether as player or captain. This time naturally the expectations are high. Our aim is to better last year's performance. But the most important thing is to qualify for the knockout phase,” Sachin told Onmanorama over the phone from Thiruvananthapuram where the Kerala squad is undergoing a preparatory camp.

Challenges ahead

Kerala, who are placed in the nine-team Group A, open their campaign against Delhi at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on December 9. Bengal, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra, and defending champions Vidarbha are the other teams in the group. The top-five teams from Group A and Group B will progress to the quarterfinals where they will be joined by the two best sides from Group C and Plate Group toppers.

Sachin is fully aware of the task at hand. “We are placed in a tough group and the competition will be immense. We will take it one game at a time. One good thing is none of the teams will be complacent.”

Sachin, who was removed as captain, was easily the most consistent Kerala batsman on view in both the Hazare Trophy and Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Kerala boast of one of the finest pace bowling units in the competition with Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi, K M Asif and M D Nidheesh in their ranks. “Sandeep, Basil and Asif come with IPL experience. All three bowl in excess of 135 kilometres and it's a big plus for us,” said Sachin.

Nidheesh has been a steady performer for Kerala, while Asif's long wait to make his first class debut could be over this season.

All praise for new faces

The captain has high expectations from Rohan Kunnummal and S Midhun – the new faces in the squad. “Rohan has been a consistent performer at the junior level. I am really happy that he's got the break and he could be future of Kerala batting. As for Midhun, we are yet to fill the gap left by Ananthan chettan (former leg-spinner K N Ananthapadmanabhan). Midhun has been part of the IPL. He's got the exposure and it's always nice to have a leggie in the team as he could bring you wickets.”

Sachin has formed a successful partnership with Australian Whatmore. “The coach is comfortable with our set-up. The fact that he's continued to be with us for the third year shows that,” is what Sachin has to tell about the much-travelled Whatmore.

Exuding confidence

Uthappa and star all-rounder Jalaj Saxena are Kerala's outstation professionals. Sachin is rather unperturbed by India discard Uthappa's poor run of form. “Robin is going through a lean patch. It can happen to anyone. I am sure he will make up for the disappointments. It's comforting to have such an experienced player like Robin in the squad, especially with fitness worries over Rohan Prem,” he said.

Sachin has let his bat do the talking in the past and he's keen on continuing in the same vein this season too. “My aim is to score the maximum,” signed off Sachin.