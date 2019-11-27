India-WI T20 online ticket sale inaugrated by Mammooty

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film star Mammootty inaugrated the online ticket sales for the upcoming T20 cricket match between India and West India to be held at the Sports Hub here on December 8.

The match will be second game in West India's tour of India and the third international match to be played at the stadium in the state capital.

India had won the previous two games played here - a T20 match against New Zealand in 2017, and a ODI against the touring side last year.

The inclusion of local-boy Sanju Samson in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan is likely to have an impact on the sales.

Tickets will be available on the PayTm app, Paytm Insider and on the PayTm website.