{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

India-WI T20 online ticket sale inaugrated by Mammooty

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Online sales of India-WI Thiruvananthapuram T20 tickets inaugrated by Mammooty
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film star Mammootty inaugrated the online ticket sales for the upcoming T20 cricket match between India and West India to be held at the Sports Hub here on December 8.

The match will be second game in West India's tour of India and the third international match to be played at the stadium in the state capital.

India had won the previous two games played here - a T20 match against New Zealand in 2017, and a ODI against the touring side last year.

The inclusion of local-boy Sanju Samson in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan is likely to have an impact on the sales.

Tickets will be available on the PayTm app, Paytm Insider and on the PayTm website.

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES