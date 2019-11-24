Kolkata Test: Pacers complete demolition job as India clinch series

Kolkata: Umesh Yadav struck three times as India took less than an hour on day three to complete formalities and bulldoze Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final Test for a 2-0 series sweep on Sunday.

Having barely managed to avoid a defeat inside two days, Bangladesh resumed on 152/6, hoping to score another 89 runs to avoid a second successive innings defeat.

But once Mushfiqur Rahim fell for 74, the highest by a Bangladesh batsman in the one-sided match, the game was effectively over for them.

Bangladesh, skittled out for 106 in the first innings, managed 195 in the second as India registered their 12th consecutive home series victory to consolidate their lead in the World Test Championship points table with 360 points.

Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on Saturday with a hamstring injury, did not come out to bat for Bangladesh.

Umesh claimed 5/53, while Ishant Sharma returned 4/56 to go with his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India's seventh straight Test victory was also their fourth successive innings win.

Bangladesh had to call in two concussion substitutes in the match after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained nasty blow to helmets in the first innings.

Mominul Haque made a forgettable debut as Bangladesh's new Test captain, scoring a pair of ducks in Kolkata.

India had triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore.