Corruption rampant in HCA: Rayudu appeals to minister

Hyderabad: Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of indulging in "rampant corruption" and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene.

Taking to Twitter, the former Hyderabad captain accused several HCA members of having Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases pending against them.



"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into and address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. How can Hyderabad be great when its cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt ppl who have numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.



Citing HCA's corruption, Rayudu is learnt to have opted out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy.



HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin was unavailable for comment.



Rayudu, who has represented India in 55 ODIs and 6 T20 Internationals, had announced his international retirement during the World Cup in July only to make a U-turn in August.

