'What's so special about Rishabh Pant?': Twitterati slam selectors for dropping Sanju Samson

When the M S K Prasad-led BCCI selection committee decided to drop Sanju Samson and other four players from the T20I squad for West Indies series, it might not have expected the latter's fans to rage against them online.

The moment the team selection was announced on Thursday evening, the Twitterati came out against the selection committee alleging bias against the player from down south. They claimed this to be a mysterious and a surprising case.

Samson had made his comeback to the national team for Bangladesh T20Is after four long years and was expected to be played as a specialist batsman. However, with no slot available, Samson warmed the bench in all the three T20Is against the neighbours.

Now, for the upcoming series against the West Indies, the selectors dropped the wicket-keeper batsman citing the return of captain Virat Kohli to the team. Samson, who was included in the Bangladesh series as specialist batsman, had to go out without getting a match. It is learnt that Samson wasn't seen as a back-up keeper.

The decision did not go down well with Twitterati, who slammed the selection panel for dropping the youngster and giving another chance to Delhi player Rishabh Pant. Cricket fans from Kerala have also pounded the BCCI's official Facebook page with messages in support of Samson and accusing them of bias.