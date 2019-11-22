India's first-ever Day/Night Test: Pacers run riot with pink ball

Kolkata: Indian pacers Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have left Bangladesh reeling early in the historic day-and-night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with half their side back in the dressing room inside 15 overs.

Umesh has bagged 3 wickets in this spell while Ishant and Shami have one each so far. After 20 overs, Bangladesh were at 60 for six wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India. The Virat Kohli-led India have not made any change to the side that won the opening Test in Indore.

Bangladesh made two changes to their line-up with Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Hasan coming in to replace Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan.

"We would have batted first as well. Decent grass cover on it, but it's a hard pitch. With the pink ball there will be something for the first 15 overs. This is another opportunity for us to come and execute our skills. The challenge is to adapt quickly to the ball. It travels fast and it's difficult to control. We are fulfilling a responsibility of debuting with the pink ball. We have the same team from the first Test," India skipper Virat Kohli said at the toss.

"The wicket is dry and hard, so that's why we want to bat first. It's a brave decision we feel. It's a great opportunity for everyone. Two changes for us," Mominul said.

The two teams are playing with the pink ball for the first time and fans have responded enthusiastically. The first four days of the game are sold out.

A silver coin, brought out specially for the game, was used for toss.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hasan and some of India's biggest cricket icons such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are in attendance at the historic match.

Bangladesh made two changes to their line-up with Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Hasan coming in to replace Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan.

"We want people coming back to the game," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who made the match possible by convincing the Bangladesh Cricket Board to agree.

This is just the 12th Day/Night game.

Also present at the Eden Gardens on Friday are a host of Indian sporting stars such as Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom, and Grand Slam-winning tennis star Sania Mirza.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

