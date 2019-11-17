Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala fail to qualify for Super League despite win over UP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala crashed out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships despite beating Uttar Pradesh by one run in their final Group B match here on Sunday.

UP, chasing a revised target of 78 in 11 overs after a rain interruption, were struggling at 42/4 in seven overs when bad weather put an end to the contest. Kerala won by one run via V Jayadevan (VJD) method. Opener Akshdeep Nath (30 not out) was the lone UP batsman to get going.



Jalaj Saxena's twin strikes in the last over made the difference. The off-spinner picked up 2/11 from his two overs.

Kerala finished with 16 points, courtesy four wins and two losses, in the seven-team Group B. Tamil Nadu, who topped the group with 20 points, and Rajasthan (16), who edged Vidarbha and Kerala on net run rate, advanced to the 10-team Super League.

Earlier, Kerala could manage only 119/8 in 20 overs after electing to bat. Sanju Samson top-scored with 38, while the rest of the batsmen failed to go past 20. Captain Robi Uthappa fell for two, while the in-form Sachin Baby managed just one.



Sanju Samson top-scored for Kerala with 38. Photo: KCA

Brief scores: Kerala 119/8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 38; Moshin Khan 2/15, Sahanu Saini 2/23, Ankit Rajpoot 2/24) bt Uttar Pradesh 42/4 in 7 overs (Akshdeep Nath 30 not out; Jalaj Saxena 2/11). Kerala won by 1 run via VJD method.



Points: Kerala 4; UP 0.

Final positions in Group B: 1. Tamil Nadu (20 points), 2. Rajasthan (16), 3. Vidarbha (16), 4. Kerala (16), 5. UP (12), 6. Tripura (4), 7. Manipur (0).

VJD method is a system of calculating target scores in rain-truncated limited overs cricket matches, devised by Keralite civil engineer V Jayadevan.

