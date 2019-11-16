Indore Test: India thump Bangladesh inside three days

New Delhi: India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days after Mohammed Shami led the hosts' superb display of hostile seam bowling in the opening Test in Indore on Saturday.

After India declared their first innings on their overnight score of 493/6, their pace attack, led by Shami, claimed four wickets in the morning session to effectively seal the fate of the match.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 64, forged fifty partnerships with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan but Bangladesh still could not make India bat again and were all out for 213.

#TeamIndia go one up in the series, and that's another big heap of points on the board in the World Test Championship.



Well done, boys 🔥🔥#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/klYjOQxCKy — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

The victory also gave Kohli's men 60 points, and they sit pretty at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table with 300 points.

India also completed a hat-trick of innings wins, having beaten South Africa in the second and third Test in the previous series.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3/42 but it was Shami and his fellow pacers who inflicted telling blows that Bangladesh could never recover from.

Earlier, India's massive 343-run first innings lead convinced captain Virat Kohli to declare on their overnight score at the Holkar Stadium.

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Mominul Haque. AFP

Kohli wanted his quick bowlers to exploit the early morning conditions and it proved a smart decision as Bangladesh lost their openers inside seven overs.

Umesh Yadav induced Imrul Kayes into a drive, only for an inside edge to crash into the leg stump.

In the next over, Ishant Sharma breached the bat-pad gap to sent back Shadman Islam. The openers made six each, mirroring their first innings score.

Mushfiqur Rahim waged a lone battle for Bangladesh. AFP

Mominul Haque, who made seven, survived a review before falling to one which India challenged an original not out decision after Shami had rapped the Bangladesh captain on his pad.

Mohammad Mithun hit four boundaries in his 18 but was jolted by a Shami (4/31) bouncer which he pulled tamely to Mayank Agarwal at midwicket.

Liton and Mushfiqur briefly resisted India with a 63-run stand. Ashwin took a sharp return catch to send back Liton who made 35 and went on to dismiss Mushfiqur as well.

Kolkata hosts the second and final match, which will be the first day-night Test for both sides, from November 22.