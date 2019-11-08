KPL spot-fixing: CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi remanded

Bengaluru: Two cricketers accused of receiving money in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting case were remanded to seven-day police custody for interrogation, an officer said on Friday.

"A local court on Thursday sent C M Gautam and Abrar Kazi of Bellary Tuskers to police custody till November 13 to question their alleged involvement in the multi-crore international spot-fixing case in the KPL matches," Bengaluru city Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S M Nagaraj told IANS.



Former Karnataka Ranji wicketkeeper-batsman Gautam and his teammate Kazi were arrested early on Thursday under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.



On Wednesday, Bengaluru Blasters batsman Nishant Singh Shekawat was arrested for allegedly being in touch with unidentified bookies and contacting his team's bowing coach N Vinu Prasad to fix players, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Patil told reporters.



In a related development, the Karnataka State Cricket Association suspended Gautam and Kazi from all activities in the state and barred both of them from using its facilities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city centre.



"We have suspended Gautam and Kazi from all forms of cricket until the completion of inquiry. After the inquiry, stringent action will be taken if found guilty," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya told IANS.



In addition to the two players, Mruthyunjaya said Prasad, Vishwanathan and Shekhawat were also suspended.



Since the investigation began after Belagavi Panthers' owner Asfaq Ali Thara was arrested on September 25, six persons have been taken into custody -- Gautam, Kazi, Shekawat and Vishwanathan of Bengaluru Blasters, their bowling coach Vinu Prasad and Tuskers drummer Bhuvenash.



The KSCA runs the KPL T20 tournament every year on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League.



KPL 2019 was held from August 16 to 31.



The KPL has seven teams - Bengaluru Blasters, Bellary Tuskers, Bijapur Bulls, Hubli Tigers, Mysuru Warriors and Namma Shivamogga - representing prominent cities and towns across the southern state.

