{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Global COVID-19 cases touch 7.2 mn, India rises to fifth position

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

New coronavirus cases drop to zero in China but surge in Latin America
Volunteers in protective gear measure the body temperature of a man at the entrance of a residential compound following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Chuanying district of Jilin, Jilin province, China. Photo: China Daily via REUTERS
SHARE

Washington: COVID-19 cases have touched 7.2 million globally, with more than 411,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,244,108, while the death toll increased to 411,260, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
NATION
COVID-19 Live: India reports 9,985 new cases, tally climbs to 2.76 lakh

The US continues to be at top with 1,979,411 confirmed cases and deaths at 111,989, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 739,503 infections.

This was followed by Russia (484,630), the UK (290,581), India (276,583), Spain (241,966), Italy (235,561), Peru (199,696), France (191,523), Germany (186,506), Iran (175,927), Turkey (172,114), Chile (142,759), Mexico (124,301), Saudi Arabia (108,571), and Pakistan (108,317), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,968 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (38,406), Italy (34,043), France (29,299), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (14,649).

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES