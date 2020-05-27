In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

Washington: For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots fraudulent and predicted that mail boxes will be robbed, among other things.

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading Get the facts about mail-in ballots that guides users to a Twitter moments page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims.

....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The move comes after years in which Twitter has declined to apply its community guidelines and other rules of the road to the 45th US president. It's too soon to tell whether this action represents a turning point for Twitter in its treatment of Trump. But the warning labels suggest that the president has finally crossed a line that the company was not willing to move for him.

Earlier, the micro-blogging platform had added labels and warning messages on some tweets with disputed or misleading information about COVID-19. Twitter's new labels will provided links to more information in cases where the risk of harm from the tweet is not severe enough to be removed but people could be confused or misled.

In their blog, Twitter said these labels, which will look similar to ones launched to flag synthetic and manipulated media, will also apply to tweets that have been sent before Twitter's announcement and will be used regardless of who sent the tweet.

Social media sites, including Facebook Inc and YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Inc's Google, are under pressure to combat misinformation that has spread on their platforms about the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

"We will continue to introduce new labels to provide context around different types of unverified claims and rumours as needed," Twitter said.

It said it would use internal systems to proactively monitor tweets related to COVID-19 and rely on "trusted partners," such as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, to identify content that could cause harm.

(With inputs from PTI)