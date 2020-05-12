{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ask China, says Irked Trump as he walks out of press briefing on COVID | Watch

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Ask China, says Irked Trump as he walks out of press briefing on COVID | Watch
FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump answers questions during an announcement of the Trump administration's guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" at the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
SHARE

New York: President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference Monday following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

Jiang asked Trump why he was putting so much emphasis on the number of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the United States.

Why does that matter? Jiang asked.

Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day? Trump replied that they're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me. Ask China that question. He called for another question, and there was no immediate response.

Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically? Jiang asked. Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with her family at age 2.

Trump said he would say that to anyone who asks a nasty question. It's not a nasty question, Jiang said. Why does that matter? Trump again asked for another question, then said, Nah, that's OK and waved off CNN's Collins when she approached the microphone.

You pointed to me, Collins said.
WORLD
Obama says Trump's response to coronavirus crisis has been 'absolute chaotic disaster'

The president said, I pointed to you and you didn't respond. Collins said she was giving Jiang the time to finish her questioning.

Can I ask a question? Collins said.

With that, Trump called an end to the news conference, held in the White House Rose Garden, and walked away.

Jiang and Collins wore masks to the news conference, as did most reporters, following the recent reports that two White House employees – an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and a valet to the president – had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES