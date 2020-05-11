Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright dies of cancer

Betty Wright, the celebrated Grammy-winning soul singer, died on Sunday from cancer at her home in Miami. She was 66.

She has been suffering from cancer for a while now.

Wright, known for her hits "Clean Up Woman" and "Tonight Is the Night," was nominated for six Grammys and won for best R&B song in 1975 for "Where Is the Love."

The youngest of seven children, Wright was born Bessie Regina Norris in 1953 in Miami.

She started singing with the family gospel group, Echoes of Joy, and released her solo debut album, “My First Time Around,” at age 15 in 1968. The album yielded a top 40 hit, “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.”