'Full-flower supermoon' rises on world starting to emerge from pandemic

The last "supermoon" of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Camlica Mosque during the spread of the COVID-19, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7, 2020. Reuters

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the Earth at the full moon. May's full moon - at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring - is also called a "flower moon" - hence Thursday's "full-flower supermoon."

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, is seen behind street lamps in Pieta, Malta April 8, 2020. Reuters

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual - and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen above Tower Bridge, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.