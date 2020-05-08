{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Full-flower supermoon' rises on world starting to emerge from pandemic

The full moon, also known as Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan May 7, 2020. Reuters
The last "supermoon" of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Camlica Mosque during the spread of the COVID-19, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7, 2020. Reuters

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the Earth at the full moon. May's full moon - at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring - is also called a "flower moon" - hence Thursday's "full-flower supermoon."

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, is seen behind street lamps in Pieta, Malta April 8, 2020. Reuters

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual - and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen above Tower Bridge, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.

The silhouette of a person is seen with the full moon at the Chesterton Windmill, Chesterton, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters
The full moon is seen behind the skyscrapers on the London skyline, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters
SUPERMOON-SIGHTING-INDIA
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises over the building of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2020. Reuters
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., May 7, 2020. Reuters
People are seen on Glastonbury Tor next to St Michael's Tower as the full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon rises, Glastonbury, Britain, May 7, 2020. Reuters
