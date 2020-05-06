Massive fire at residential tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda, seven injured | Videos

Dubai: Firefighters brought under control a massive fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, Sharjah's government media office tweeted.

#UAE | A massive fire was reported at a residential tower in Al Nahda in Sharjah on Tuesday night https://t.co/aVkhqFTFWB pic.twitter.com/WBUoMHXyEw — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 5, 2020

Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower.

It's a residential building in Al Nahda #Sharjah. Residents of the tower and those in nearby buildings are out. Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence are on the site and trying to contain the massive blaze. Hope and pray that everyone is #safe https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/YyYr5H5bBH — Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) May 5, 2020

Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.

A fire broke out in Abbco building in #Sharjah's Al Nahda area on Tuesday evening.#SharjahFire pic.twitter.com/qN5QWTwbKR — Mohammed Muneez (@MohammedMuneez) May 5, 2020

According to the latest inputs, firefighters have managed to douse the blaze after several hours.

Massive fire at a 50 storey residential tower - Abbco, at Al Nahda, Sharjah. Said most of the residents are Indians #Dubai #sharjah pic.twitter.com/l0LL77sc3s — Fadi khokhar (@Fk1one) May 5, 2020

(With inputs from Reuters)