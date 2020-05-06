Massive fire at residential tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda, seven injured | Videos

Dubai: Firefighters brought under control a massive fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night.
Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, Sharjah's government media office tweeted.
Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower.
Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.
According to the latest inputs, firefighters have managed to douse the blaze after several hours.
(With inputs from Reuters)