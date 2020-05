4 more Keralites die of COVID-19 in UAE, death toll rises to 37

Four more Keralites lost their lives to COVID-19 in UAE on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram native Radhakrishnan Nair, 56, and Eloor native Viju, 50, lost their lives to the virus in Dubai. Haripad native K Jacob, 45 and Malappuram native Abdusamad, 50, succumbed to the disease in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah respectively.

With this number of Keralites who have succumbed to the virus abroad rose to 88. In the past four days, 19 Keralites have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the GCC. Out of the 126 deaths reported in UAE so far, 37 are Keralites.

Here is the list of deceased:

Gulf region: Thiruvananthapuram native Radhakrishnan Nair(Dubai), Eloor native Viju (Dubai), Haripad native K Jacob (Abu Dhabi), Malappuram native Abdusamad (Sharjah), Pathanamthitta native Roshankutty (Abu Dhabi), Kozhikode native Mahroof Maaliyekkal (Kuwait), Kolathur native Musthafa (Abu Dhabi), Hamsa Aboobacker (Saudi Arabia), Malappuram Edappal native Tahir Thekkumuri (Dubai), Kannur Kelakam native V Thankachhan (Dubai), Kuttanad native Jacob Thomas (Dubai), Changanassery native Dr Rajendran Nair (Oman), Tirur native Pulickal Kunjhmon (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Kollam Chithara native Dileep Kumar (Dubai, UAE), native of Thrikodithanam in Changanassery Chalunkal Shaji Scaria (Dubai), native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram Safwan (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur, native of Paravoor, Alacheri in Kannur Harris Kolathaayi (Ajman), Thrissur native Pareed (Dubai), Pandalam native Koshy Sakariya (Manoj) (Sharjah), Ottappalam Lakkidi native Ahamed Kabeer (Dubai), Pathanamthitta Kottangal native Ajith Kumar (Abu Dhabi), native of Kumbala in Kasaragod district Hameed Bavarikkallu (Dubai), native Thazhissery in Thrissur Baburaj (UAE), native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district Ashraf (UAE), Shamsudeen, a native of Chettuva in Thrissur district (Dubai), Abdul Hameed, a native of Thrithala in Palakkad district (Dubai), Kannur native Palakkal Abdu Rahman (Dubai), Alappuzha native Habiz Khan (Buraydah, Saudi Arabia), Malappuram native Mohammed Usain (Al Ain, UAE), Thrissur native Mathattiparampil Sivadas (42), Ernakulam Perumbavoor native Shaukat Ali (Abu Dhabi), Kollam native Radeesh Somarajan (Dubai), Pathanamthitta native Parengal Hassan (Saudi Arabia), Pathanamthitta native Prakash Krishnan (UAE).

United States: Pala native Advaid(New York), Kottarakara native Fr M John (Philadelphia), Kollam Kundara native Geevarghese M Panikkar (United States), Thiruvalla native Eliamma Joseph (New York), Kottayam native Thomas Philip (New York), Pathanamthitta Varyapuram native Joseph Kuruvila, Kottayam native Paul Sebastian, Pathanamthitta Mallappally native Mammen Eapen, Pemaruthikkal Kuruvila of Ranni, Kottayam Ponkunnam native Padannammakkal Mathew Joseph (New York), Pathanamthitta Naranganam native Kombuvadakkethil Samuel (New York), Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose (Philadelphia), Kozhikode native Paul (Texas), Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew (New York), Thrissur native Tennison Payyur (New York), Alappuzha Venmony native Annamma Sam (New Jersey), Ernakulam Ramamangalam native Kunjamma Samuel (New Jersey) Kottarakkara Karikkom native Oommen Kurien (New York), Eliamma Kuriakose of Palachuvadu near Piravom (New York), Joseph Thomas (New York), Shilpa Nair (New York), Thodupuzha native Thankachan (New York), Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (New York), Shawn Abraham (New York), Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (New York), Kottayam, Changanassery native Joseph Mathew (Michigan), Eliamma Joseph, a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, Susamma Mathew, a native of Pathanamthitta (New Jersey), Kottayam Mannanam native VS Sebastian (Chicago), Pathanamthitta native Thomas Varghese (New York).

Europe: Kottayam Mundathanam native Dr Ameerudheen (Birmingham), Koothattukulam native Moleparambil Siby (Derby) Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam (London), Perinthalmanna native Dr Hamza Pacheeri, Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity, Kottayam Kuruppanthara native Beena George (Ireland), a native of Kurumassery in Ernakulam district Sebi (London, UK), Princy Xavier, a native of Angamaly (Cologne in Germany), Kottayam native Anooj Kumar (London).