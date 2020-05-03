{{head.currentUpdate}}

Over 250 children in Pakistan's Sindh province test positive for COVID-19

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Karachi: A total of 253 children below the age of 10 years have tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan's Sindh province, authorities said on Saturday.

Pakistan has so far reported 18,770 infections of coronavirus with 432 deaths. Sindh has witnessed 7,102 cases of infection, which is the highest among all other provinces.

"Out of a total 7,102 positive COVID-19 cases in Sindh, 253 are children under the age of 10," Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson of the provincial government, said in a video message.

He said another 26 percent of the total cases are women.

"It just means that women and children have contracted the virus due to gross negligence on part of their families and authorities as well, he said.

