What's allowed to function in Kerala amid COVID-19 lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: Authorities have eased some of the regulations in the state amid COVID-19 lockdown.



Red zone, hotspot



(Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Idukki and Kottayam districts. Also, hotspots in other districts)



* Masks mandatory while travelling



* Private vehicles to be used only for essential needs



* Vehicles, given the permission by the government for essential services, can ply



* Health department and other emergency services can travel



* No travel beyond district limits



* District borders will be closed



* Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to function



* Travel will be allowed only after identification cards are presented



Orange zone - odd-even scheme for vehicles



(Areas other than the hotspots in Wayanad, Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts)



* Masks mandatory for travel



* Travel will be regulated



* Private vehicles will be allowed to ply



* Odd-even scheme for vehicles. Vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd numbers can ply on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. And vehicles with even numbers can travel on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.



* No permission for vehicles on Sunday. Odd-even scheme not applicable for emergency travel



* Odd-even scheme also not applicable for essential services permitted by the government



* Shops other than Jewelleries, shopping malls, air-conditioned textile shops, and barbershops can function. Only take-aways from hotels (till 10pm)

