Efforts on to bring back industrialist Joy Arakkal’s mortal remains to Kerala

Mananthavady: Efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of NRI businessman Joy Arakkal, who passed away in Dubai, UAE on Thursday.

A native of Mananthavady in Wayanad district, Joy Arakkal owned several businesses in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

People have been flocking to his house after hearing of the tragedy. However, the police are strictly regulating the visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

There are several obstacles in bringing back the body due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. His relatives have sought Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s intervention to fly in the mortal remains soon.

His father Ulhannan at the house and hopes to see his son for one last time.

Owner of Arakkal Palace

Joy reached UAE as an accountant and went on to become the owner of one the best refineries in the world.

He owned several cargo ships to transport petroleum products to the Middle-East.

He was known challenges and his oil ships cruised along even during wartime. He was fondly called as ‘Kappal Joy’ (kappal means ship) by the people at his native place.

Joy was also in the news after he and his family moved into their house Arakkal Palace at Manthavady on December 29, 2018.

The 25,000-sq-ft mansion is one of the biggest houses in Kerala. The house had also provided shelter to those who were affected by the floods last year.