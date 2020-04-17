Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.1mn, death toll crosses 143,700

More than 2.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 143,744 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, hiked its death toll from the novel coronavirus by 50% bringing the total to 3,869, according to state-run media, but the numbers have not yet been included in the official tally for the whole country.

US death toll climbs to over 33,000



US coronavirus deaths rose above 33,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, even as President Donald Trump laid out White House guidelines for reopening the economy.

The United States is the world's worst-affected country with fatalities doubling in just a week.

Deaths rose by nearly 2,200 on Thursday, with a few US states yet to report, after a record single-day increase of 2,507 Wednesday.

Seven Northeastern states on Thursday extended a shutdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak until May 15. The extensions, and stay-at-home directives, came as Trump touted his plan for the least-affected states to reopen May 1 or sooner.

The shutdown has crushed the nation's economy, sinking it to levels not seen since the Great Depression nearly a century ago as more than 20 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits after losing their paychecks from shuttered businesses and industries.

US coronavirus cases totalled more than 665,000 on Thursday, up nearly 28,000. New cases rose by 30,000 on Wednesday, the biggest increase in five days, according to the Reuters tally.

Indonesia reported on Friday 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 5,923 and surpassing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 24 new deaths attributed to the disease, taking the total to 420, and said Indonesia has performed 42,000 tests for the virus.

Singapore reported 623 new coronavirus cases on Friday taking the city-state's total infections to 5050.

The health ministry said the majority of the cases were foreign workers in dormitories, which now account for more than half of the Southeast Asian nations infections.

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,059 people, the country's public health agency said on Friday, rising from 1,017 on Thursday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus increased to 27,078 from 26,732, it said.

The government plans gradual easing of restrictions to curb the epidemic's spread from April 27, starting with the opening of hairdressers and nail bars.