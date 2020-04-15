COVID-19: World death toll cross 118,000, 70% deaths in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1.9 million people and claimed 118,000 lives across the world. Nearly 70 per cent of the deaths have been reported from Europe.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 25,000 on Tuesday with the country witnessing the highest single-day tally of 2,129.

As of Tuesday, more than 6,05,000 Americans had tested positive for the novel coronavirus -- more than the other top three countries taken together -- according to Johns Hopkins University.

A record number of 2,129 of Americans died in one single day, the previous highest being 2,074 on April 10. New York has become the epicentre of the country's outbreak with 2,03,020 confirmed cases and 10,842 deaths so far.

In total, 25,981 Americans have died due to the deadly virus, Johns Hopkins University said.

UK

The United Kingdom witnessed a daily rise of 778 to the country's COVID-19 death toll, taking the total to 12,107. Official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 93,873.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he is confident that the country's economy will bounce back quickly and strongly once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control and stressed that the economic impact of the crisis would be "significant, but temporary".

The UK's Indian-origin finance minister led the daily Downing Street briefing soon after the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), Britain independent spending watchdog, released its forecast to say that the crisis-hit economy would shrink by a record 35 per cent as a result of the lockdown.

China

China's has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including 10 local infections, with health experts saying that the increasing number of local transmissions in the country's northeast bordering Russia remained a concern following the return of Chinese nationals from abroad.

Health experts said that the Suifenhe city at the China-Russia border might become another Wuhan amid sharp increase of COVID-19 cases following an exodus of Chinese nationals from Russia.

Also on Tuesday, 57 new asymptomatic cases were reported taking their total to 1,023, the NHC said.

The total death toll in China went up on Tuesday to 3,342 with one death reported from the epicentre Hubei Province.

The overall confirmed cases in China reached 82,295 by Tuesday. This included 3,342 people who died of COVID-19,1,137 patients still being treated and 77,816 people discharged after the treatment.

Also, as of Tuesday 1,012 confirmed cases, including four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao and 393 in Taiwan including six deaths, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Concerns were heightened as Heilongjiang province reported 79 new imported infections of Chinese coming from Russia on Monday through border city Suifenhe.

It was the highest one-day rise in imported cases for the city with only 70,000 people, the Daily report said.