Pope to livestream Easter mass to locked down world

Vatican City: Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.

Fear and confusion in the face of a disease whose official death toll has soared past 100,000 - but whose real one is feared to be higher still -- are reshaping society and transforming the way religion is observed.



Even such hallowed traditions as the Pope's messages to the faithful on Saint Peter's Square have been replaced by prayers that Francis reads into a camera from the seclusion of his private library.



His only audience is the camera and the 83-year-old Argentine has admitted that the entire experience makes him feel "caged".



Francis cut a lonely but striking figure when he slowly entered a dark and starkly empty Vatican square in his white robe for a torch-lit Good Friday procession.



It had taken place around the Roman Colosseum in the presence of at least 20,000 faithful for more than 50 years.



But Rome and the rest of Italy have been living under forced confinement since early March.



His Easter Sunday Mass and "Urbi et Orbi" blessing drew 70,000 to Saint Peter's Square last year.



The Vatican's entrance is now sealed off by armed police wearing facemasks and rubber gloves.



The Pope has openly admitted that he was struggling along with everyone else to make sense of these extraordinary times.



The Pope's virtual prayers are just the most vivid example of religious improvisation in the age of social distancing and confinement. The faithful have already followed his advice and found creative solutions.



Easter gives hope in our 'darkest hour', says Pope



Easter offers a message of hope in people's darkest hour," Pope Francis said, as he celebrated a late-night vigil Mass Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica, with the public barred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pontiff in his homily likened the fears of current times to those experienced by Jesus' followers the day after his crucifixion.



“They, like us, had before their eyes the drama of suffering, of an unexpected tragedy that happened all too suddenly,” Francis said.



They had seen death and it weighed on their hearts. Pain was mixed with fear about their own lives. Then, too, there was fear about the future and all that would need to be rebuilt. Francis added: For them, as for us, it was the darkest hour.



Easter vigil Mass in the basilica is among the Vatican's more evocative ceremonies. Celebrants enter in darkness, except for candlelight. The pontiff holds a tall Easter candle, which is lit for him.



Then the basilica's lights are turned on, in a sign of joy. But this night, when the basilica was illuminated, all its emptiness was painfully visible, and the footsteps of the Pope and his small entourage on the marble floor could clearly be heard as they walked in slow procession toward the altar.



Francis encouraged faithful to sow seeds of hope, with small gestures of care, affection of prayer.

"Tonight we acquire a fundamental right that can never be taken away from us: the right to hope,'' Francis said.

Still, he acknowledged the difficulty of obtaining optimism, saying as the days go by and fears grow, even the boldest hope can dissipate. Describing the Easter message as a message of hope,'' Francis urged Christians to be messengers of life in a time of death.

During Easter vigil Mass, adults converting to Catholicism are baptized by the Pope, but the pandemic containment measures forced elimination of that tradition during the ceremony.

Earlier on Holy Saturday, the Turin Shroud, a burial cloth some believe covered Jesus, and which was associated with a 16th-century plague, was put on special view in a chapel in that northern city, through video streaming to inspire hope during the coronavirus outbreak.



Francis hailed the initiative by the Turin archbishop, saying making it visible meets the requests of the faithful who are suffering through the COVID-19 outbreak.

The linen, kept behind bulletproof glass in a Turin chapel, is shown to the public only on very special occasions.

In the 16th century, Milan's archbishop, the future St. Charles Borromeo, intensely desired to pray before the shroud while that city was ravaged by plague. The Duke of Savoy, in 1578, decided to bring the burial cloth of Christ from Chambry, in France, to Turin, according to a Vatican account of that period.

Charles made the pilgrimage to Turin on foot, praying and fasting during the journey.

Skeptics say the linen bearing the figure of a crucified man is a medieval forgery. Believers regard it as one of Christianity's most awe-inspiring reminders of Jesus' crucifixion.

The cloth belongs to the Vatican, which has allowed its scientific testing.