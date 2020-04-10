Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 95,000 worldwide, US death toll crosses 16,500

New York: The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 95,000 worldwide on Friday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 95,731 as of 10.25 am (IST), an interactive map maintained by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) showed.

Italy saw the most deaths, standing at 18,279 among 143,626 confirmed cases, followed by Spain, with 15,447 deaths among 153,222 cases, the tally showed.

The United States reported 466,033 confirmed cases, the most in the world, and its death toll stood at 16,690, according to the CSSE.

'You can't relax'

Americans must resist the impulse to ease social-separation measures at the first glimpse of progress now being seen in the coronavirus battle, state government and public health leaders warned on Thursday.

Calls for heightened vigilance, countering talk from the Trump administration of reopening the economy next month, came as new evidence emerged that stay-at-home restrictions were working to flatten the arc of infections in New York state, the US epicenter of the pandemic.

The number of newly hospitalized patients in New York dropped for a second day, to 200. Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was a sign that social distancing was succeeding, even though the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state rose by 799 on Wednesday, a record high for a third day.

"You can't relax. The flattening of the curve last night happened because of what we did yesterday," Cuomo said, referring to the slope of data when plotted on a graph.

The apparent progress in efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus were also reflected in fresh computer models scaling back the projected nationwide death toll to 60,000, down from earlier forecasts of at least 100,000.

New York state has now recorded more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

A satellite image shows the cemetery on New York's Hart Island. Reuters

Perhaps nowhere was the grim calculus of the pandemic more evident than on Hart Island, a potter's field at the western end of Long Island Sound, where contract labourers have been burying two dozen bodies of COVID-19 victims a day in pine caskets lowered into freshly dug trenches.

New York state alone has accounted for nearly half the total loss of life in recent days across the United States, which leads the world in total number of known infections at more than 460,000.

In a stark reminder of the singular peril posed for prisons and other institutions where large numbers of people are confined in close quarters, Chicago's largest jail reported that about 450 of its inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The surge of cases at the Cook County Jail marked the latest in a series of coronavirus flare-ups in lockups across the country and one of the largest known clusters of infections in a single US location.

'Silent explosion'

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said it was important that people continue to stay home.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. Reuters

"We've got to continue to redouble our efforts at the mitigation of physical separation in order to keep those numbers down and hopefully even get them lower than what you've heard recently," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS "This Morning."

A University of Washington model often cited by public health experts projects that COVID-19 will claim 60,415 American lives by Aug. 4, assuming current social distancing measures stay in place, with the peak coming on Easter Sunday.

Cuomo likened the crisis to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people, most of them at Manhattan's World Trade Center, calling the current emergency a "silent explosion that just ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil."

Stay-at-home orders closing non-essential workplaces in 42 states have strangled the once-humming US economy and idled millions of workers - a consequence borne out by 16.8 million Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits during the past three weeks, as of Thursday.

"In its first month alone, the coronavirus crisis is poised to exceed any comparison to the Great Recession," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at recruitment firm Glassdoor, referring to the downturn triggered by the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Small businesses and workers, particularly in the service industries, have been hardest hit.

11% under 25 years

In the US, 11 out of 100 people under the age of 25, 17 per cent of those in the 25 to 45 age group and 21 per cent of those between 45 and 65 years who presented with symptoms have tested positive for coronavirus, according to age-wise testing data available for the first time from the White House.

White House data is also showing that US men are testing positive at a much higher rate than women.

Data on those under 25 years were drawn from a universe of 200,000 tests while more than half a million people in the 25-45 years age group and in the 45-65 age group have been tested, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House response to the pandemic.

Among 200,000 people in the 65-85 age group, Birx reported 22 percent positive tests and a slightly higher 24 per cent positivity level among 30,000 people above 85 years who were tested.

The pattern emerging from the US testing data are consistent with insights the White House has absorbed from attack rates in other countries which have come off their infection peaks, especially Europe.

Birx urged American men who are symptomatic to get tested. So far, nearly 6 in 10 people who have been tested are female while a little more than 4 in 10 are men. Positivity rates are 16 per cent for women and 23 per cent for men.

"Men often don't present in the healthcare delivery system until they have greater symptomatology. This is to all of our men out there no matter what age group. If you have symptoms, you should be tested, and make sure that you are tested," Birx said.

More than 6 in 10 states, Birx said, have less than 10 percent positive rate "despite significant testing".

"Issues around those with comorbidities and those of the elderly" continue to be the dominant concerns, according to Birx.

Despite the rising tide of horrible news, the White House task force remains focused on the upside of mitigation efforts which are showing up as flatter curves in outbreaks outside the New York and New Jersey metro areas.

Birx said the curves in Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Denver "are much lower than New York and New Jersey and this gives us hope".

Dr Fauci backed up Birx's comments saying America is headed in the "right direction".

"That means that what we are doing is working, and therefore we need to continue to do it. I know I sound like a broken record, that's good - I want to sound like a broken record, let's just keep doing it," Fauci said about continued adherence to social distancing guidelines in place since March 16.

Fauci announced "broad, general good news" on the race for therapeutics that can serve as a stop gap measure until a vaccine is ready.

"There are a lot of candidate potential therapeutics that are going into clinical trials now that we're sponsoring at the NIH," Fauci said.

NIH is short for National Institutes of Health, a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the country's foremost medical research agency.

These trials, Fauci said, would give scientists the answers they seek on safety, effectiveness and the circumstances under which the drugs can be used as prophylaxis in early and late stage disease.

"We're doing an awful lot from a scientific standpoint, so that when we do get to next year, next Fall, next winter, hopefully we'll have something that we can offer."

A vaccine, Fauci has maintained since the US outbreak began, will take anywhere from "12-18 months".