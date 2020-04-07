COVID-19: 19 Keralites die abroad, 8 in New York alone

One more Keralite succumbed to COVID-19 abroad, taking the total number of coronavirus related fatalities outside the state to 19.

On Tuesday, Annamma Sam, 52, hailing from Venmony in Alappuzha district died in New Jersey.

So far ten COVID-19 related deaths of Keralites have been reported in the US –- eight in New York and two in New Jersey.

This is the second death reported from New Jersey. Kunjamma Samuel, 85, from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, died on April 2.

On Monday, four Keralites lost their lives to coronavirus in New York, the highest number of reported deaths of Keralites in a day.

The deceased are Oommen Kurien (70) who hails from Karikkom near Kottarakkara, Eliamma Kuriakose (61) of Palachuvadu near Piravom, Joseph Thomas and Shilpa Nair.

Thankachan, from Muttom in Thodupuzha, Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (65) and Shawn Abraham (21), and Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (43) are the other Keralites who succumbed to COVID-19 in the US. They were all based in New York.

Scores of Indian-Americans test positive in US



Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US, the new global epicentre of the pandemic.



While there is no official or unofficial count of Indian-Americans infected with the coronavirus, information available on various private social media groups indicate that a significant number of them are in New York and New Jersey. These are also the two states with the highest concentration of Indian-Americans.



By Monday, over 170,000 people tested positive in these two States and fatalities crossed 5,700.



More Keralite deaths elsewhere



More Keralite deaths have been reported from across the world.



Three deaths have been reported from the UK. Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam died of the coronavirus in London. The other deceased are Perintalmanna-native Dr Hamza Pacheeri, 80, and Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity.



In Ireland, Beena George, 58, a nurse who hails from Kottayam's Kuruppanthara, succumbed to the virus on Sunday.



In Saudi Arabia, Safwan, 38, a native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, died in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Saturday. He was suffering from high fever and undergoing treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh for the past four days. Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur district, died here on Saturday due to coronavirus complications. He was 29.



Harris Kolathaayi, 37, from Paravoor, Alacheri in Kerala's Kannur district succumbed to the coronavirus in Ajman, UAE on Monday. Thrissur native Pareed, 67, had died in Dubai last week.



There was also a death reported from Mumbai. Thalassery native Ashokan died here last week.



CM's interaction with NRIs



The Kerala CM on Sunday conducted a video conference with some prominent members of the NRI community in 22 different countries to discuss the problems encountered by Keralites abroad.



"The travel ban has visibly affected NRIs. Some of the other pertinent issues faced by the NRI community were raised during the video conference. The different embassies and centre will be notified of these matters," he added.



The Chief Minister also appealed to Malayali school managements abroad to reduce school fees till the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak fades away.



He added that discussions were being held to facilitate quarantine provisions for Malayalis abroad.

