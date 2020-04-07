India blinks after Trump threat, lifts curbs on exports of 24 drugs

India will allow some exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The world's main supplier of generic drugs lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them.

The decision means though the government will not ban export, it will restrict export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements.

The Ministry of External Affairs and pharma industry will decide on such allocations depending on the humanitarian crisis, sources said.

The government had earlier put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine as well as on the pain reliever, paracetamol, saying it had to meet its internal demand.

But Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend seeking supplies and later hinted that India may face retaliation.

"It has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities," foreign ministry spokesman, Anurag Srivastava said.

"We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic," he said.

The government had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.

The decision to ban the exports of Hydroxychloroquine was driven by its desire to take stock of the domestic requirements and ensure that the country has enough in its kitty.

US pressure

It was not clear what prompted India to lift the restrictions, but Indian government sources had said the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States.

The decision also followed a telephone call on Saturday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

India had restricted the exports of 26 ingredients and medicines on March 3.

Paracetamol and its formulations accounted for two items on the original list.

The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10 per cent of all pharmaceutical exports and includes several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12.

India had also placed restrictions on the export of most diagnostic testing kits and banned the export of ventilators, masks and other protective gear needed by both patients and medical staff.

During the telephone call on Saturday, Trump urged Modi to release supplies of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trump said late on Monday in Washington that India could face retaliation for its decision to ban exports of hydroxychloroquine.

Last week Trump said that he has sought help from Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned its export.

“I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India does very well with the United States,” Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House.

Hydroxychloroquine tablet is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments.

The drug is seen as to offer a viable therapeutic solution to coronavirus that has so far taken the lives of more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakhs, just in a matter of weeks.

India has received similar requests from several other countries including its immediate neighbours like Sri Lanka and Nepal.

On Monday, a senior state department official said India has been a significant partner of the US in the pharmaceutical sector and it expects similar cooperation to continue between the economies.

“India has long been a significant partner of the United States and the pharmaceutical sector, Alice G Wells,” the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told reporters during a press briefing.

The Trump administration has already created a national strategic stockpile of 29 million doses of the malaria drug, anticipating that its test results on more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients in New York is yielding positive results.

Scientists have begun testing Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as candidates for potential COVID-19 treatments and the FDA last week issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the prescription of the drugs in certain circumstances.