Weekend reads: 10 stories to keep your spirits up during lockdown

Here are 10 best non-COVID-19 stories from around the world to keep your spirits up this weekend.



1. Tiger King: Why boxing star Mike Tyson regrets his past owning exotic animals, writes Adam Hamdani in Independent



2. Gemma Handy writes how a Rastafarian village in Antigua gave Hollywood the wild-eyed Peter Pan in the BBC



3. Ten virtual tours you can take to world’s most famous landmarks: Though the landmarks are closed now, you can still take an interactive online tour, to gaze over the edge of Machu Picchu and marvel at the Pyramids from every angle, writes Antonia Wilson in The Guardian.

4. Read Madam CJ Walker's life story in the BBC. Haircare business made her a millionaire, and she still inspires many even a century later.



Reese Witherspoon

5. How Reese Witherspoon turned her literary obsession into an empire, writes Ann Patchett in Vanity Fair.

6. Susan Smillie, a woman who lives alone at sea, shares her tips on how to be happy, in The Guardian.

7. The frontier couple who chose death over life apart. Eva Holland investigates the mysteries and meaning of an adventurous couple - artist Eric Bealer and his wife Pam - who charted their own way out, in Outside.



8. Terra Fondriest's brilliant photo essay of the intimate beauty of daily life in Arkansas, the south-central region in the United States, in Bitter Southerner.



Amitabha Bagchi, winner of the DSC Prize 2019, receiving trophy from Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali.

9. Writing workshop with author Amitabha Bagchi, in Scroll.in.



10. Adam Behr writes about the seminal Miles Davis album, in the Conversation.