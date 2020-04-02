Six Keralites succumb to coronavirus in UK, US, UAE and Mumbai

London: Two Keralites succumbed to coronavirus in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday. They were Perintalmanna-native Dr Hamza Pacheeri (80) and Siana, a nun belonging to the Sisters of Charity congregation.

Hamza, who passed out of Kozhikode Medical College in its second batch, breathed his last at the NHS hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday morning. He is reported to have contracted the virus a few days ago. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

Hamza will be buried in the UK. He had been living here for the past forty years.

Only two are permitted to attend the service, but on the strict condition that they are to observe a 14-day quarantine period after.

Sister Siana died in Swansea.

As many as 563 people died in the UK on Wednesday. With this, the number of people who have lost their lives to coronavirus climbs to 2,352. Over 29,000 people have been infected with the virus so far.

More deaths of Keralites were reported from across the world on Wednesday. Two of them were from the US, one each from the United Arab Emirates and Mumbai.

Thomas David, 43, hailing from Elanthoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, died in New York. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in New York a few days ago with a severe fever. David was an employee at the New York Metropolitan Transport Authority.

Kunjamma Samuel, 85, from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, died at New Jersey.

COVID-19 patient Pareed, 67, died in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. The Thrissur native contracted the disease while undergoing treatment at the Rashidiya Hospital, Dubai for other ailments.

Sixty-three-year-old Thalassery native Ashokan from Kathiroor in Thalassery died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Wednesday. He lived in Saki Naka, near Andheri. He was admitted to the Rajawadi Municipal Hospital in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, four days ago, after experiencing fever and severe throat pain. His immediate family members and other direct contacts have been quarantined.

As many as 47,000 people have died due to coronavirus across the world and over 9 lakh cases have been reported so far.

