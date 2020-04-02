COVID-19 in US: Six-week-old newborn dies, death toll crosses 5,000

New York: A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

The fast-spreading virus that has affected 213,372 and caused over 5,000 deaths in the United States is believed to be more dangerous for older adults, though increasingly it appears to be also sending younger patients to hospital as well.

More than 900,000 cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday using official sources.

A total of 932,605 COVID-19 cases have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories with 16,809 deaths reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Italy with 110,574 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,155 deaths. Spain has 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths and China has 81,554 cases and 3,312 deaths.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it was concerned about the recent "rapid escalation" and global spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

"The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week... in the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

(With agency inputs.)