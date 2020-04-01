Coronavirus: Three Keralites die in United States, UAE

New York: Two Keralites lost their lives to the coronavirus in United States on Wednesday.

Thomas David, 43, hailing from Elanthoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district was under treatment in New York and Kunjamma Samuel, 85, from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district lived in New Jersey.

David was an employee at the New York Metropolitan Transport Authority. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital here a few days ago after experiencing severe fever.

The United States-- which has the highest number of confirmed infections -- reached a bleak milestone as deaths topped 3,400, ticking past China's official tally of 3,309, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

