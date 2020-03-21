Country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Country music legend Kenny Rogers died aged 81, his family confirmed in a statement.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25 pm at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," read the family statement.

Kenny Rogers family will reportedly have a close-knit private service keeping in mind the precautionary measures because of the coronavirus pandemic. The family is said to be planning a public memorial at a later date.

Over a career spanning across six decades, Kenny Rogers is best celebrated for hit tracks such as The Gambler, Lady, Islands In The Stream, Lucille She Believes In Me and Through the Years.

The three-time Grammy winner was also a Country Music Hall of Fame member.