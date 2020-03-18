Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive, confirms govt source

Confirming various media reports, a health ministry source on Wednesday confirmed that around 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The source, on condition of anonymity, added that 1,600 samples of Indians were tested for novel coronavirus in Iran.

The confirmation comes after External Affairs Ministry officials on Tuesday said they cannot confirm whether more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the coronavirus. Acknowledging that they were aware of such a list of people being circulated, the MEA officials added that India had sent a team of doctors to Iran to conduct medical tests on the people stranded there.



Iran is one of the worst-affected countries due to coronavirus. On Tuesday, with 135 new coronavirus deaths, the overall toll in Iran touched nearly 1,000. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is at 16,169.



"The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran," MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi said. "Cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus," he had said a day ago.

Reports said those who tested positive for COVID 19 were part of a delegation of over 800 people from Ladakh. According to NDTV, most of them are stranded in hotels and other accommodation in Qom.

Ravi, however, said that it was not possible that all the tests of the Indian pilgrims would have come out negative as they were located in Qom. The authorities also said that the situation was being "closely monitored" with respect to the Indian mission in Tehran. They said there were no plans to evacuate the mission staff as of now and "steps will be taken as necessary".



(This story first appeared on The Week)

