Coronavirus: Indian high commission in UK answers FAQs on travel ban

London: The spread of the novel coronavirus has forced the Indian consulate in London to suspend its service offerings including visa processing. The consular has said that the office would not offer services related to birth certification, power of attorney and attestation until further notice. The office has limited its services to those related to deaths or medical emergencies.

The travel ban imposed by the Indian government is also applicable to holders of the Overseas Citizen of India cards. They cannot travel to India between March 13 and April 15. The Union government has decided to freeze all decisions regarding the issuance of visa to travel to India for a month. Those who have to travel to India for emergency purposes have to contact the respective Indian embassies in their countries. This restriction applies even to Overseas Citizens of India.

Indian citizens currently abroad have been advised to limit their travels to emergency situations. They may be issued emergency visas. They have to file a special application for that. In case of medical emergencies, contact 00 44 (0) 7768 765 035 or (0) 7739 363 521, the high commission has said.

The Indian high commission in the United Kingdom has answered these FAQ in the backdrop of people’s apprehensions regarding Covid-19.

* Whether Indian nationals who want to return to India will be quarantined upon arrival in India?

Only those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 will be quarantined for 14 days.

* Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory for Indians?

Only for those who are coming from Republic of Korea or Italy.

* Whether Indians transiting through China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany be quarantined on arrival in India?

No. Transit through airport is not considered stay.

* Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad?

Indians are strongly advised to avoid non essential travel to coronavirus affected countries. On their return to India from affected countries China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany they will be mandatorily quarantined.