Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19, PM in self-isolation

Trudeau and wife Sophie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo
Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife had earlier announced they were self-isolating Thursday as she underwent tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms."

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she recently got back from Britain, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home,"the official statement read.

Trudeau had also cancelled a meeting Thursday and Friday with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa, but still planned to speak with them and world leaders by phone about measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus in Canada.

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, 127,070 cases have been recorded in 115 countries and territories, killing 4,687 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1200 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

Canada has so far reported more than 100 cases in six provinces, and one death.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP.)

