Warren ends White House bid, leaving Biden and Sanders to fight for Democratic nod

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday after concluding she had no realistic path to the Democratic nomination, leaving behind a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Warren, a liberal senator who won plaudits for her robust policy plans and focused her campaign on fighting the corrupting influence of money on politics, finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in contests in 14 states, including her home, Massachusetts.

Any woman who gets in the arena and fights as hard as Elizabeth Warren did deserves respect (and I’m a hardcore conservative). It is not an even playing field for us against men and I hope some day it finally will be. She also skillfully nuked Bloomberg from@space in the debates. https://t.co/EVFIEbEWTI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2020

Her exit meant that what was once hailed as the most diverse field of candidates in U.S. history narrowed to a race between two white, septuagenarian men for the nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Warren did not immediately endorse either of her rivals, saying she would decide at a later time whether to do so. She has spoken with both since Tuesday.

Biden, a 77-year-old moderate, and Sanders, a 78-year-old liberal, have emerged as standard-bearers for the two major wings of the Democratic Party.

Watching the Elizabeth Warren interview on Maddow.



I have no idea why she isn’t going to be our President.



Well, I have one idea.



What a shame. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) March 6, 2020

Outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Warren spoke about her failure to find a middle ground between the party's factions.

"I was told when I first got into this, there are two lanes," she said. "I thought it was possible that wasn't the case, and there was more room to run a different kind of campaign. Apparently that wasn't the case."

The former bankruptcy law professor, who was largely responsible for creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), had emerged as a top contender last year, arguing she could serve as a consensus candidate for progressives and centrists.

Elizabeth Warren doesn't "owe" anybody anything. If she truly believes in the platform she had as a presidential candidate, though, this isn't a difficult decision at all. She'd endorse Bernie. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 6, 2020

While Warren is more closely aligned ideologically with Sanders, she may conclude that Biden - who surged to the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination by winning 10 of the 14 'Super Tuesday' states - is better positioned to help advance her policy priorities.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Thursday had Biden with a 10 percentage-point lead among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

Watching @SenWarren on Rachel Maddow. The senator is a brilliant, charming, inspirational leader. I believe she’d have been a wonderful president. I pray she will continue to be a vital leader to our country. And I look forward to her future. Thank you @SenWarren — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 6, 2020

The friendship between Warren and Sanders also developed cracks during the campaign. In January, Warren accused Sanders of calling her a "liar" after a debate in which he denied her statement that he had told her a woman could not beat Trump.

Some polls have shown Warren's supporters almost evenly split between Biden and Sanders when asked to pick their second-favourite candidate.

Both men appealed to her supporters: Biden called Warren the "fiercest of fighters" on Twitter, and Sanders praised her work on women's rights, corruption and healthcare before making his pitch.

"Today I would simply say to her supporters, of whom there are millions: We are opening the door to you, we would love you to come on board," he said in Burlington, Vermont.

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey would also make a better president than Donald Trump. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 6, 2020

Trump, who has for years sought to fuel dissent among Democrats by suggesting that party leaders plot against Sanders, said Warren had remained in the race too long.

"If she's a true progressive, which probably she is, she should have dropped out three days ago. It would have been a whole different race," Trump told a Fox News town hall. "So when you look at it, she did him no favours. That was not a good friendship."

The Elizabeth Warren portrait at Harvard Law right now pic.twitter.com/v5FYUALRas — Drew Goins (@drewlgoins) March 5, 2020 Gwen Speeth, a supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, holds a sign outside Warren's home after Warren ended her 2020 campaign for U.S. president in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US. Photo: Reuters

'Electability'



The vague notion of "electability," a campaign buzzword as Democrats prioritised defeating Trump, seemed especially damaging for Warren and other non-white-male candidates.



"The general narrative was that the women might be too risky and I think there were people who heard that enough that it started showing up in polling... and becomes a vicious cycle that was hard to break out of," said Christina Reynolds, a vice president at EMILY's List, which works to elect women supporting abortion rights and had endorsed Warren.

Eminently qualified, highly motivated, informed, competent woman gets dismissed again and again - but persists, demonstrates why she'd be a better leader - yet *still* she gets squeezed out of contention by men who who look like caricatures next to her prowess.#ElizabethWarren pic.twitter.com/hyE020BDKQ — Laura M.J. (@QuondamProlix) March 6, 2020

Warren said gender was a tricky issue.

"That is the trap question for every woman," she said. "If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' everyone says, 'Whiner!' If you say, 'No, there was no sexism,' about a bazillion women say, 'What planet do you live on?'"

In Washington, Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she believes the country is ready for a woman president but misogyny still plays a role.

"Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman or whatever, I almost cry because I think - I wish that were not true," she said.

Meanwhile, Biden and Sanders stepped up their mutual attacks, signalling a bruising battle to come as the race turns to six states holding nominating contests on March 10.

Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race makes me wonder if things will ever change. At one point the democratic field had more women than ever before. In the end, it comes down to two old white men. One of them will face another old white man for President. — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) March 6, 2020

Sanders blamed the "establishment" and corporate interests for his losses on Tuesday. Biden called that "ridiculous."

"You got beaten by the overwhelming support I have from the African-American community, Bernie," Biden told NBC's "Today" show. "You got beaten because of suburban women, Bernie. You got beaten because of the middle-class, hardworking folks out there, Bernie."