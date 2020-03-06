Wuhan shake & Iranian bum-bump: Watch funny videos on CoVID-19 outbreak

The world is mulling ways to tackle the CoVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 3,000 people across the world so far. The disease has not killed anyone in India, but 30 cases of virus (SARS-CoV-2) infection have been reported from different parts of the country.

The internet is abuzz with informative videos on the epidemic, such as this Vietnamese song that exhorts people to wash their hands to keep the virus at bay.



The song took the internet by storm, racking up over 4 million views on video-streaming platform Youtube alone.



The animated song, released by the Institute of Occupational Health and the Environment, Vietnam in collaboration with musician Khac Hung and singers Erik and Min, urges people to follow basic hygiene steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.



The song's TikTok video version by popular Vietnamese dancer Qang Dang too became viral. It was shared by the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).



We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng.



It even inspired popular American TV presenter John Oliver to showcase his dancing skills before winding up the latest episode of 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO.



Wuhan shake & Iranian bum-bump



Funny videos that depict changes in people's behaviour too are hogging limelight on the internet.



Video on 'Wuhan shake' is one such example. The video claimed to be shot in Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease, the video shows people avoiding the customary handshake and resorting to the funny 'foot shakes'.



The 'Wuhan shake' or the elbow bump?



How people around the world are avoiding shaking hands because of coronavirushttps://t.co/xSx2U94Fcr pic.twitter.com/FJepMv6puO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2020

Videos show 'elbow pump' by Americans and the bum-bump by the Iranians too became a range on the internet.



Doctors, nurses and health workers in #Iran are risking their lives to fight #Coronavirus in a shortage of resources and equipment, but they are not losing their spirit. pic.twitter.com/LschWEQX2J — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Here is another video that shows an Iranian health caregiver cheering up the gloomy patients admitted to the hospital. The disease has killed more than 100 people in Iran so far.

