UN rights chief files intervention application in SC on CAA

New Delhi: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and informed India's Permanent Mission in Geneva about it, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday.

The MEA asserted that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws.

"Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Michelle Bachelet) that her office had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty," he said.

India is clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of its constitutional values, Kumar said.

"It is reflective of our long standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," he said.

"India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court," he said.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December, 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 by providing a path to Indian citizenship for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian religious minorities, who had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. Many saw this new law as discriminating towards Muslims.

The passage of the legislation caused large-scale protests in India. In Assam and other northeastern states, protests mushroomed over fears that granting Indian citizenship to refugees and immigrants will cause a loss of their 'political rights, culture and land rights' and motivate further immigration from Bangladesh.

In other parts of India, protesters said the bill discriminated against Muslims and demanded that Indian citizenship to be granted to Muslim refugees and immigrants.

The protests triggered clashes and led to several deaths, injuries to protesters and police personnel, damage to public and private property, the detention of hundreds of people, and suspensions of local internet mobile phone connectivity in certain areas. Many states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab have announced they will not implement the Act. The Union Home Ministry had contested these actions stating that states lack the legal power to stop the implementation of the CAA.

Passage of the bill was a key election promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had promised that his party would grant citizenship to the six communities who, according to the government, have historically faced persecution on grounds of religion in the three Muslim-dominated countries. Lawmakers belonging to his party voted in favour of the bill.

(With inputs from agencies)