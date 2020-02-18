Young Keralite engineer dies after falling off Dubai building

Dubai:A 25-year-old engineer from Kerala fell to his death from a residential apartment in Dubai.

Sabeel Rahman, from Kerala who has been living in Dubai since 2018, fell off from Silicon Oasis building near his work site.

Rahman, son of Koya from Valavannur Kadayikkal House at Thirur of Malappuram district, was working as a planning engineer in Dubai for the past one year.

Naseer Vatanapally, the social worker, is assisting the family to repatriate his mortal remains back home to Thirur in Malappuram district.

"The case is a bit unusual. We're not sure why he went to the building near his worksite," said Vatanapally.

"His family is unaware of any issues he may have faced. He had asked his brother to collect a new mobile phone he had purchased online - which they received. He had no reason to take his life," he added.

The devastated family is awaiting details from the Rashidiya Police Station. "Following legal procedures, we will repatriate his body back home," he said.

Rahman, who is unmarried, was the youngest of four siblings. Mother: Subaida, Siblings: Fasila Sherin, Jamsheena, Gayas.

