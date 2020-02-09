Oman Air flight with Keralites on board makes emergency landing in Turkey

An Oman Air flight from Zurich to Muscat made an emergency landing at Diyarbakir airport in Turkey early on Sunday due to technical glitches.

The landing was necessitated because of the fault in the cabin pressure regulating instrument, said a statement from Oman Air.

No one was hurt in the incident. Passengers, including a few from Kerala, have been shifted to a nearby hotel, the airline said.

The technical issue was noticed around 3am on Sunday when the plane was flying over Syrian-Turkey border.

A Keralite passenger on board said smoke filled the cabin following the malfunction. “Most of the passengers were sleeping at that time. The flight nose-dived for a few seconds. The cabin crew were seen running around with fire extinguishers,” he said.

The flight which left Zurich at 9:30pm on Saturday was to land in Muscat at 7:05am on Sunday.

Oman Air to send special aircraft

Oman Air has sent a special aircraft to bring the passengers back to Muscat. “Our team is working with local authorities in Diyarbakir, Turkey to bring the passengers back to Muscat,” the airline said.