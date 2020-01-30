Four Indians die of suffocation in Nepal

Kathmandu: Four Indian nationals, including two children, belonging to the same family died of suffocation after they were crushed beneath a pile of gunny sacks in Nepal, the second tragedy to strike Indians in the Himalayan nations this month.

The incident happened in Gallamandi Pipariya area of Siddharthanagar Municipality in province No 5 of western Nepal.

According to Nepal Police, Sahajad Hussain, 30, his wife Saddab Khatun and their two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son were found dead beneath a pile of sacks in their rented room. They belonged to Bihar.

The four, who had been working as rag pickers for one and a half decade in the area, might have died of suffocation, according to preliminary reports.

Their bodies have been kept in a hospital in Rupandehi district for post-mortem.

The police said they are conducting further investigation into the matter.

Eight Indian tourists, including four minors, from Kerala died in Nepal last week after they fell unconscious due to a suspected gas leak from a heater in their room at a resort in Makwanpur district.