Here is the list of tallest buildings demolished around the world so far

JP Morgan Chase Tower in New York was the tallest building demolished in the world so far. The 52-storey building with a height of 216 metres is being demolished to construct new building.

Compared to this, the Holy Faith H20, which will be demolished at 11 am on Saturday, has a height of 68 metres.

Here is the list of 11 tallest buildings demolished around the world in the past.

1. Singer Building in New York

Height: 187 metre
Floors: 47
Constructed in: 1908
Demolished on: 1968
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

2. CPF Building in Singapore City

Height: 171 metre
Floors: 46
Constructed in: 1976
Demolished on: 2018
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

3. Morisson Hotel, Chicago, United States

Height: 160 metre
Floors: 45
Constructed in: 1925
Demolished on: 1965
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

4. Deutsche Bank, New York

Height: 158 metre
Floors: 39
Constructed in: 1974
Demolished on: 2011
Reason for demolition: Partially damaged in 2011 terror attack

5. UIC Building, Singapore

Height: 152 metre
Floors: 40
Constructed in: 1974
Demolished on: 2013
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

6. One Meridian Plaza, Philadelphia, United States

Height: 150 metre
Floors: 38
Constructed in: 1972
Demolished on: 1999
Reason for demolition: Fire accident

7. Menara Tun Razak Tower, KualaLumpur, Malaysia

Height: 150 metre
Floors: 35
Constructed in: 1983
Demolished on: 2014
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

8. City Investing Building, New York, United States

Height: 148 metre
Floors: 33
Constructed in: 1908
Demolished on: 1968
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

9. Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong

Height: 142 metre
Floors: 31
Constructed in: 1993
Demolished on: 2009
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

10. Grand Prince Hotel, Akasaka, Tokyo, Japan

Height: 141 metre
Floors: 39
Constructed in: 1982
Demolished on: 2013
Reason for demolition: To construct new housing complex

11. JP Morgan Chase Tower, New York, United States

Height: 216 metre
Floors: 52
Constructed in: 1960
Demolished on: In progress
Reason for demolition: To construct new building

