Here is the list of tallest buildings demolished around the world so far

JP Morgan Chase Tower in New York was the tallest building demolished in the world so far. The 52-storey building with a height of 216 metres is being demolished to construct new building.

Compared to this, the Holy Faith H20, which will be demolished at 11 am on Saturday, has a height of 68 metres.

Here is the list of 11 tallest buildings demolished around the world in the past.

1. Singer Building in New York

Height: 187 metre

Floors: 47

Constructed in: 1908

Demolished on: 1968

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

2. CPF Building in Singapore City

Height: 171 metre

Floors: 46

Constructed in: 1976

Demolished on: 2018

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

3. Morisson Hotel, Chicago, United States

Height: 160 metre

Floors: 45

Constructed in: 1925

Demolished on: 1965

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

4. Deutsche Bank, New York

Height: 158 metre

Floors: 39

Constructed in: 1974

Demolished on: 2011

Reason for demolition: Partially damaged in 2011 terror attack

5. UIC Building, Singapore

Height: 152 metre

Floors: 40

Constructed in: 1974

Demolished on: 2013

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

6. One Meridian Plaza, Philadelphia, United States

Height: 150 metre

Floors: 38

Constructed in: 1972

Demolished on: 1999

Reason for demolition: Fire accident

7. Menara Tun Razak Tower, KualaLumpur, Malaysia

Height: 150 metre

Floors: 35

Constructed in: 1983

Demolished on: 2014

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

8. City Investing Building, New York, United States

Height: 148 metre

Floors: 33

Constructed in: 1908

Demolished on: 1968

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

9. Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong

Height: 142 metre

Floors: 31

Constructed in: 1993

Demolished on: 2009

Reason for demolition: To construct new building

10. Grand Prince Hotel, Akasaka, Tokyo, Japan

Height: 141 metre

Floors: 39

Constructed in: 1982

Demolished on: 2013

Reason for demolition: To construct new housing complex

11. JP Morgan Chase Tower, New York, United States

Height: 216 metre

Floors: 52

Constructed in: 1960

Demolished on: In progress

Reason for demolition: To construct new building